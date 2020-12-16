Kamala Harris Feels 'Big Sense of Responsibility' as First Female VP

Play video content ABC

Kamala Harris knows better than anyone the historic moment that's about to take place after she takes her oath of office -- not just for her, but also for her our nation's first Second Gentleman.

The VP-Elect talked about the emotions she's feeling as she becomes the first woman to hold the office ... and the word that seems to be ringing in her head is "responsibility."

Kamala told Robin Roberts on 'GMA' ... saying she'll be thinking about the responsibility that comes with the job, and also about her mother. She said, "I was raised by a mother who said that to me all the time. She said, ‘You may be the first to do many things, make sure you’re not the last.’ That’s how I feel about this moment."