Tom Cruise's COVID Tirade Reportedly Causes Exodus of 'M.I.' Crew

Tom Cruise won't have to fire a bunch of people for breaking COVID protocols on the "Mission: Impossible 7" set, 'cause a lot of them are leaving on their own.

Tom's raging tirade seems to have sparked an exodus among ticked-off crew members. The Sun, which got the ranting audio, says at least 5 staffers have quit after Tom's outburst.

As you know, TC went nuclear on the UK set, tearing into crew members for breaking COVID protocols and warning them they'd be "f****** gone" if they did so again. He was reportedly set off by 2 crew members standing within 6 feet of each other around a monitor

Apparently, things haven't cooled off around set since the epic rant heard round the world. The Sun says Tom had another meltdown Tuesday after audio of his first eruption leaked.