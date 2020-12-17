Tom Cruise's COVID Tirade Reportedly Causes Exodus of 'M.I.' Crew
Tom Cruise 'M.I.' Crew Reportedly Fleeing ... Pissed Over COVID Rant
12/17/2020 7:35 AM PT
Tom Cruise won't have to fire a bunch of people for breaking COVID protocols on the "Mission: Impossible 7" set, 'cause a lot of them are leaving on their own.
Tom's raging tirade seems to have sparked an exodus among ticked-off crew members. The Sun, which got the ranting audio, says at least 5 staffers have quit after Tom's outburst.
As you know, TC went nuclear on the UK set, tearing into crew members for breaking COVID protocols and warning them they'd be "f****** gone" if they did so again. He was reportedly set off by 2 crew members standing within 6 feet of each other around a monitor
Apparently, things haven't cooled off around set since the epic rant heard round the world. The Sun says Tom had another meltdown Tuesday after audio of his first eruption leaked.
Tom seems to be feeling pressure to get the movie done during the pandemic, his rant indicated as much, but ya gotta imagine the men and women working behind the scenes are also stressed ... and some of 'em ain't happy under Tom's thumb.