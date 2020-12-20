Christine Baranski -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 43-year-old version of the talented actress, looking like a timeless star at the 47th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Pasadena (left). This was the year she won the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, for her role as Maryann on 'Cybill'.

And, 25 years later ... The now 68-year-old was seen showing off her glowing good looks at a screening in New York City earlier this year (right). She has gone on to star in a number of films and television shows ... but our fav is her role as the Grinch's crush Martha May Whovier in the 2000 must-watch holiday movie "How The Grinch Stole Christmas."