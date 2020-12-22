Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Stroll Around Beverly Hills

See, We Can Blend in fine in Bev Hills!!!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their posh Montecito estate for even posher Bev Hills, and they went pretty much unnoticed.

Harry was super casual and Meghan was all bundled up ... a little weird, since it's been in the 70's lately.

They entered a building with lots of medical offices and medical spas, but beyond that we don't know what suite if any they hit up.

They have increasingly ventured out in public. They've already connected with neighbors in Montecito, many of them famous like David Foster and Katharine McPhee. The foursome dined out recently.