Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder Weighing Two Name Options

Exclusive

We have 2 leaders in the clubhouse when it comes to the new permanent name for the Washington Football Team ... and one of 'em is inspired by that other brand of football.

Team sources tell us owner Daniel Snyder is strongly considering sticking with the Washington Football Team -- for good reasons that we'll get into in a moment -- but we're also told the Washington Football Club is also in the running.

Washington Football Team or Washington Football Club? WFT or WFC?

Let's break it down. WFT has a lot going for it ... head coach Ron Rivera has the team playing well lately. Yeah, they're only 6-8, but that's good enough to top the NFC East and, as of now, they're in the playoffs. Winning cures all.

As for WFC ... we're told some folks in the organization like the tip of the hat to Premier League powerhouses Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal ... all of which use the FC handle.

Now, we're told it's not a lock Snyder goes with either WFC or WFT ... but he is keen on both. The team hasn't picked a deadline to make a final choice, but it's reportedly eyeing the 2022 season to debut the new permanent handle.