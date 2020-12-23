Dr. Susan Moore Claims Hospital Mistreatment Because She's Black, Before Dying of COVID

Play video content

Dr. Susan Moore is dead from COVID-19 after claiming she was mistreated at an Indiana hospital simply because of the color of her skin.

Dr. Moore, who is Black, died Sunday ... according to her family.

Dr. Moore, a physician herself, was diagnosed with COVID-19 back on Nov. 29 and was hospitalized at Indiana University Health North Hospital in Carmel, where she claimed hospital staff made her beg for a CT scan and meds.

Dr. Moore posted video earlier this month claiming doctors at IU Health tried sending her home despite her positive COVID diagnosis ... and she said hospital staff made her feel like a drug addict even though they knew she was a physician.

When Dr. Moore finally got a CT scan, she claims doctors discovered damage to her lungs ... but she says that didn't stop them from withholding pain medication for hours on end.

Dr. Moore believed she would have received better treatment if she were white. BTW ... she didn't buy a nurse's story about marching with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now, she's dead at 52.

We reached out to IU Health. So far, no word back.