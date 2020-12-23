Holiday Pets With Christmas Trees -- Firry Friends!

12/23/2020 6:47 AM PT
The holidays call for time well spent with those closest to you, and with social distancing and travel plans canceled -- for some, that means spending Christmas with your four-legged friends.

Arielle Kebbel, Wells Adams, and Bethenny Frankel are just a few of the stars that are getting into the spirit by sharing snaps of their fir fur babies in front of the tree to prep for a meowy Christmas and yappy New Year!

Take a look at all the other celebs celebrating with their companions by checking out our gallery of holiday pets with Christmas trees!

