COVID-19 Outbreak at 2 Colorado In-N-Outs, 80 Positive Tests

Breaking News

In-N-Out's famous for its burger spread, but there's a new spread at the fast-food joint -- COVID.

At least 80 employees have tested positive for coronavirus at 2 franchise locations in the Centennial State ... Colorado Springs and Aurora. Yep, it's the same Aurora joint that recently made headlines for its 12-hour wait after the grand opening.

Colorado health officials revealed 60 positive cases at the Colorado Springs location ... while the Aurora joint had 20 positive cases. Hold the calculator -- that's 80 cases. And, there are another 25 probable cases that have not been confirmed at the 2 locations.

The restaurants remain open, but all employees who tested positive were sent home to quarantine.