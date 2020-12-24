Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!
12/24/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this pint-sized Santa was gifting the world with his hilarious acting chops and wild wrestling antics he was just an adorable little boy ready for the holiday season growing up in Northern California.
Although the kid in this Saint Nick pic is cute and little ... he grew up to be a massive star ... with a height of 6 feet 5 inches and weighing in at 260 pounds of muscle and charisma.
If you're still struggling to guess who this Christmas kid turned into maybe you should check out some of his epic action films including "Jumanji" and "San Andreas."