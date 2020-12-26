Stars With Their New Gifts -- Baby Bundles Of Joy!

Socks, gift cards, a knit sweater and even one of those fruitcakes are all some of the classic holiday presents people found under the tree yesterday, but these stars are all celebrating with a special gift this year ... the gift of life!

This year has been filled with new babies in the celeb world and stars like Lea Michele, Gigi Hadid, Evan Ross -- and a bunch more Hollywood parents -- have shared their new beautiful babies with the world via social media.