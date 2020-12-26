Univ. of Utah Football Star Ty Jordan Dead After Accidentally Shooting Self in Hip with Handgun
12/26/2020 9:37 AM PT
10:26 AM PT -- Authorities tell TMZ, the victim shot himself in the hip with a handgun. That would certainly suggest it was accidental, but police would offer no additional details.
A Utah football star is dead after accidentally shooting himself.
Ty Jordan, a freshman running back at the University of Utah, died early Saturday ... reportedly the result of an accidental shooting.
Cops responded to a call from someone who reported a gunshot victim. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities believe the shooting was accidental.
Head Coach Kyle Whittingham said Saturday, "Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us." The Coach adds ... "All of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace."
Jordan was the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year, after rushing for 597 yards and scoring 6 touchdowns.
Jordan was 19. RIP