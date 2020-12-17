Ex-NFL Running Back Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28

Breaking News

Tragic news ... former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died on Wednesday, cops in Virginia confirmed.

He was just 28 years old.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office in Yorktown, Va. announced it received a call of someone needing medical attention at around 3:07 PM on Wednesday.

Cops say when officers arrived, they found Taliaferro and immediately helped emergency personnel transfer him to a local hospital.

Sadly, police say he died at the facility a short time later.

Cops did not release a cause of death ... but a family member told Fox45 in Baltimore that Taliaferro had suffered a heart attack.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement Thursday.

"Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man -- someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family. May he rest in peace."

Taliaferro was picked by the Ravens in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Coastal Carolina -- and was immediately put on people's fantasy football radars in his rookie year after some HUGE games.

Nice video of all five of Lorenzo Taliaferro’s career touchdowns with the Ravens.



Some guys come and go from our favorite teams, but we should always appreciate whatever impact they make, and remember how big it is for them as humans.



(From Official JaguarGator9 on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/QTvJtHRRrP — J🎄ke Louque (@Jakelouque) December 17, 2020 @Jakelouque

Taliaferro, though, was forced to go on injured reserve late in his rookie year ... and was eventually moved to fullback.

He left the NFL after being cut by Baltimore prior to the 2017 season and eventually latched on in the CFL for 2018.

In his 3 years with the Ravens, Taliaferro rushed for 339 yards and 5 TDs. He also caught 16 passes for 153 yards.