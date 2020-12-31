Melina in 'Total Recall' 'Memba Her?!

Melina in 'Total Recall' 'Memba Her?!

12/31/2020 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 1
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

New York City native Rachel Ticotin shot to stardom in in the early '90s after she took on the role of the martian-based sidekick, Melina -- who helps Douglas Quaid defeat Vilos Cohaagen from blowing up Mars -- in the 1990 spacey action film "Total Recall."

Rachel Ticotin starred in the high-budget film alongside Sharon Stone as the double-crossing wife, Lori Quaid, Ronny Cox as the evil governor, Vilos Cohaagen ... and, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger as the butt-kicking, Douglas Quaid.

Ticotin can also be spotted in the 1997 film, "Con Air," and on the first season of "Law & Order: LA."

Guess what she looks like now!

More 'Memba Thems!

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later