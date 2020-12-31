Melina in 'Total Recall' 'Memba Her?!

New York City native Rachel Ticotin shot to stardom in in the early '90s after she took on the role of the martian-based sidekick, Melina -- who helps Douglas Quaid defeat Vilos Cohaagen from blowing up Mars -- in the 1990 spacey action film "Total Recall."

Rachel Ticotin starred in the high-budget film alongside Sharon Stone as the double-crossing wife, Lori Quaid, Ronny Cox as the evil governor, Vilos Cohaagen ... and, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger as the butt-kicking, Douglas Quaid.