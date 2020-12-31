Teens Rob Fendi Store in Beverly Hills, Video Captures Escape Attempt
Beverly Hills Armed Robbery Teens Flee Rodeo Drive Heist ... Some Escape, Some Nabbed
12/31/2020 10:48 AM PT
A group of teen suspects in an armed robbery at a high-end fashion store made a break for it to their getaway cars ... but a few of them were left holding the bag.
Beverly Hills police say 10 suspects grabbed handbags and fled from a Fendi store on Rodeo Drive Tuesday night, and video from a passerby caught their escape attempt.
Cops reportedly caught up with one of the 3 getaway vehicles, recovered several stolen Fendi items and took the underage teens into custody. They were later released to their parents, but the other suspects are still at large.
During the robbery, police say one of the suspects pushed a security guard to the ground. The incident is believed to be linked to another robbery in the same area earlier in the week ... at a Saint Laurent store.