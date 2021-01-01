Kim Kardashian’s Son, Saint, Cuts His Own Hair with Kids' Scissors

Saint West Gives Himself a Haircut ... Kim Says It's a Cute 'Do

1/1/2021 10:46 AM PT

Kim Kardashian's son must have known 2020 was the year of self-haircuts, because he got one in just in the nick of time ... and his Mom wasn't too mad about it.

Kim and Kanye's 5-year-old, Saint West, took a pair of childs' safety scissors to his signature curly locks ... chopping off a good portion from right in the middle of his parting line.

Kim shared photos of the aftermath on her Instagram Story on New Year's Eve -- including the kids' shears that did the job -- adding that her boy "Still looks cute tho."

Considering his parents are well-known for their unique senses of style and fashion ... it seems Saint's already a chip off the old block.

