Airlines Ban Booze, Add Staff to D.C. Flights After Capitol Riots

Several airlines are stepping in to help keep things calm after the Association of Flight Attendants called on President Trump's supporters to settle the hell down on commercial flights.

American Airlines has banned booze and United's increased staffing to-and-from D.C. flights in the wake of Wednesday's attempted coup by Trump supporters -- many of whom reportedly terrorized passengers on flights to the nation's capital.

As we reported, Senator Mitt Romney was on the receiving end of "traitor" chants during his Tuesday flight from Utah.

American and United's response comes a day after the union repping almost 50,000 flight attendants called on airlines and law enforcement to act after "the mob mentality behavior" on several flights ... which it says "threatened the safety and security" of all passengers and crew members.

American already wasn't serving booze in its main cabins because of COVID, but now it's banned alcohol throughout, including first class. The ban's in effect until at least Thursday night. Both American and United are increasing staff at D.C.-area airports.

Flight attendants, for example, had complained Trump supporters on a Tuesday flight from Texas to D.C. projected a pro-Trump message on the cabin.

The union's fed up, and wants law enforcement to take things up a notch, saying ... "Acts against our democracy, our government, and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight."