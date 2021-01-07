Guess Who This Turtleneck Tot Turned Into!

Before this brown-eyed boy was making audiences laugh and having his spidey-senses tingle, he was just another tot in a turtleneck growing up in Evanston, Illinois.

This funny fella was new on the scene when he was featured in multiple comedic films such as "Get Him to the Greek", "No Strings Attached", and "21 Jump Street." Later in his career, he scored a reoccurring role on a popular Fox sitcom starring a quirky actress.