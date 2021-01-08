Sen. Lindsey Graham Verbally Attacked by Trump Supporters at Airport
1/8/2021 12:24 PM PT
Lindsey Graham belatedly tried distancing himself from Donald Trump Wednesday night after the insurrection, and a group of hecklers just gave Graham even more distance between him and Trump.
The South Carolina Senator was trying to fly out of Reagan National Airport in D.C. Friday morn when he encountered a pack of fervid Trumpers pissed off at him for publicly breaking with the Prez.
As Graham's being escorted by security, he's repeatedly called "traitor" by the angry Trump supporters ... with one woman chanting "Audit our vote!"
Graham continues to get hit with a barrage of insults until he makes it to an exit, and the mob makes it clear ... he's on their s*** list.
As we reported ... Mitt Romney also got the mob treatment from Trump supporters earlier this week on a flight to D.C. The Utah Senator is one of Trump's most vocal Republican critics.
There's a big difference between these 2 Senators on Trump's enemy's list. Mitt broke with Trump long ago. Lindsay's break is 2 days old, so he's kind of a man without a country because now both sides are pissed off at him.