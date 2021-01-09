FBI Releases Wanted Poster of Suspected Capitol Rioters

The FBI WANTS YOUR HELP in finding these 10 people whom they say are insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol.

The feds want this wanted poster, so to speak, plastered everywhere so everyone can be their eyes and ears to find these suspected rioters in the attempted coup that left 5 people dead.

There were so many people who breached the Capitol the FBI is rolling out its WANTED posters gradually ... catch 10, post 10 more.

Numerous arrests have already been made, including the guy who mugged for the camera in Nancy Pelosi's office and the guy suspected of placing bombs at the DNC and the RNC headquarters in D.C.