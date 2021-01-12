Rep. Tim Ryan Was 'F****** Livid' Over Lack of Security at Riot

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Congressman Tim Ryan isn't mincing words over the coup attempt -- he was "f****** livid" when the mob stormed the Capitol, because law enforcement assured Congress it would be safe.

The U.S. Rep. from Ohio joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and told us why there's no excuse for the lack of security during the insurrection ... he says security forces should've been prepared for the worst, and now Congress needs to get to the bottom of what went wrong.

Tim says he's glad to see more boots on the ground in D.C. this week as the National Guard is mobilizing at least 10,000 troops ahead of next week's inauguration ... the sort of move he would've liked to have seen before the riot.

As we told you ... Congress was just briefed on the 7 main groups of extremists organizing to descend on the Capitol for Joe Biden's inauguration and the days leading up to it.