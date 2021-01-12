Donald Trump Says Everything He Said to Rioters Was 'Appropriate'

Play video content Breaking News C-SPAN

President Trump says he is washing his hands of all responsibility for the Capitol Hill insurrections, saying what he told the crowd pre-riot was "totally appropriate."

Trump was leaving D.C. Tuesday for Alamo, Texas to brag about the border wall, when he was asked about his responsibility for last week's uprising.

Trump not only claimed his words were appropriate, he tried to deflect by saying the "riots" in Portland and Seattle were far worse, and in those cases, the politicians who supported the protests were the incendiary ones.

So, Trump thinks saying things like January 6 is going to be "wild," was not a dog whistle. And, apparently, he thinks what he told the crowd a week ago was innocent ... things like, "You'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong." He went on, "if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Play video content 1/6/21 Fox News