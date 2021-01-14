College Hockey Player Tanner Kahlau Dead At 22 After Tragic Ski Crash

Breaking News

Tanner Kahlau -- a junior forward on the Fredonia State Univ. men's ice hockey team -- tragically died following a ski crash this week ... law enforcement officials have confirmed.

He was just 22 years old.

The hockey player -- real name Bernhard Tanner Kahlau -- was skiing down a trail at Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort in Lake Placid, NY on Jan. 12 when things went horribly wrong.

NY State Police say Kahlau lost control on his run, veered off course, and crashed into a tree.

A short time later, cops say the coroner pronounced Kahlau dead due to injuries he suffered to his head and neck area.

"We are saddened by the loss of our teammate, Tanner," Fredonia State head coach Jeff Meredith said in a statement. "The impact he left on our program, coaches, and teammates will forever be remembered."

"To say Tanner was a great teammate is not doing him justice," Meredith continued. "He was a teammate that everyone loved. His kind demeanor, easy way, and welcoming smile made him a leader, confidant, and friend to all.

"He was a 'team first' guy and would do anything for his boys. Tanner was incredibly humble and I am fortunate to be able to say I worked with him and got to share in his college experience."

Kahlau played in all 25 games for Fredonia State last season, scoring two goals and notching three assists. He had competed in the U.S. Premier Hockey League prior to enrolling at Fredonia State in '18.