Jacob Blake Says He Didn't Want to Be 'Next George Floyd' in First Interview

Jacob Blake says George Floyd's death was front and center in his mind when Kenosha PD pulled him over ... as he explains, in his own words, what went down when an officer shot him 7 times in the back.

Jacob told 'GMA' anchor Michael Strahan, "I resisted to getting beat on. What I mean by that is not falling, not letting them put their head on my neck. That's all I was thinking."

For the first time, Jacob revealed why he was walking around his car, away from the Kenosha PD officer, Rusten Sheskey. As you know, Sheskey opened fire last August when Jacob opened his driver side door. His 2 children were in the backseat, and Jacob says he was sure he was about to die.

"I said 'Daddy loves you no matter what.' I thought it was going to be the last thing I said to them. Thank God it wasn't. I didn't want to be the next George Floyd. I didn't want to die."

Jacob, who remains partially paralyzed, says he was not fleeing from police, and points out his hands were up ... even after they tased him. He believes the video of his shooting speaks for itself.