Black Attorney Gets Probation for Going into Court in Casual Street Clothes

Play video content Jaaye Person-Lynn

A Black attorney claims he was racially profiled in court because he was wearing street clothes ... and while this video of his arrest seems to support that, he was just convicted for the whole thing.

38-year-old Jaaye Person-Lynn was sentenced last week to one-year probation after being convicted of obstructing or delaying a peace officer for this San Bernardino courtroom altercation in 2019.

Long story short ... Person-Lynn says he dropped into court on his day off without a suit on, because he needed to change a hearing date for a client and thought he could do it quickly with the clerk. The Sheriff's deputies inside the courtroom, however, stiff-armed him.

Check out the footage -- it starts without audio, but you can see Person-Lynn enter the courtroom and walk past the bar as he tries to make his way to the clerk. A couple deputies flag him down and point back to the spectator section, where they meet him face-to-face.

That's where the audio kicks in ... you hear the female deputy ask who he is and what he wants. Person-Lynn tells her he wants to talk to the clerk, and eventually identifies himself as an attorney. Two deputies then escorted Person-Lynn out, and tried getting the case number for his client. Person-Lynn says he's going after them, legally, for racially for profiling him ... and then it really hit the fan.

Jaaye Person-Lynn was kicked out of court & ARRESTED when officers didn't believe he was a lawyer. He was treated w/ implicit bias too often experienced by Black attorneys. Why is it so hard for some ppl to believe that Black ppl can be lawyers or doctors? https://t.co/K1RFlc4rg1 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 11, 2021 @AttorneyCrump

You can hear a Taser going off as a deputy tells the lawyer not to threaten him. Person-Lynn was arrested and booked into the county jail right then and there. He eventually went to trial over this ... and got convicted and got sentenced Friday.

He's vowing to appeal, maintaining race was a factor and that deputies used excessive force -- which he claims caused injuries to his arms.