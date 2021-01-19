Eric Church Teaming Up With Jazmine Sullivan For Super Bowl LV National Anthem

Breaking News

Country rocker Eric Church and R&B star Jazmine Sullivan will team up to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LV next month ... the NFL announced Tuesday.

No details yet on how the two will perform the song in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7 -- it's unclear whether it will be a harmony or a verse-trading rendition.

But, what is clear is Church and Sullivan have some of the best vocals on the planet ... and their version of the anthem could be one of the most memorable ones in recent history.

43-year-old Church is a 10-time Grammy nominee. Sullivan, meanwhile, earned 7 Grammy nominations alone for her 2008-debut album, "Fearless."

Previously, stars like Mariah Carey, Demi Lovato and Lady Gaga have all sung the pregame anthem.

The league also announced Tuesday that 23-year-old R&B star H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful" in the lead-up to the big game as well.