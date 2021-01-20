Claressa Shields 'Absolutely' Down To Work With Biden Administration, Sports Council Job

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Boxing star Claressa Shields says America has lots of healing to do ... but she doesn't plan to sit back and watch, telling TMZ Sports she's "absolutely" down to help President Biden.

We talked to Shields on Inauguration Day ... and asked her if she'd consider joining the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition -- if Biden wanted her.

Her answer ... YES -- because America has a weight problem that needs to be fixed.

"Absolutely. I think that America is one the countries that has the biggest problems with obesity," Shields says.

"And that's all over the world. I think that comes from a lot of the food consumption. I think it's about teaching kids they have choices on what they eat. And what they eat will affect their bodies in the long run."

It's not far-fetched ... the 25-year-old boxer and 2x Olympic gold medalist knows Biden, and is one of the most dominant athletes in the world.

We also asked Shields about the significance of Kamala Harris taking the oath of Vice Prez ... especially for young girls across the country.

"You can do anything you wanna do, that's what it says. Anything you wanna be, anything you wanna do. We have representation all over the board."

Shields -- who is fighting on an all-female boxing card on March 5 -- continued ... "All of us women need to come together and support each other and just make 2021, and the years to come, be better years for women."

"We’re always put on the back burner, and it’s time for us to make ourselves be put in 1st place."