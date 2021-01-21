Guess Who This Pigtail Kid Turned Into!

Before this pigtail pipsqueak was making audiences and readers laugh with her witty commentary, she was just another smiling sweetheart growing up in Phoenix, Arizona.

This little runt dressed all in red got her start making appearances on numerous television series -- such as a spin-off of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and HBO's "Girls" -- but eventually she transitioned into writing. Two of her novels reached the top ten on The New York Times Best Seller list.