Dolly Parton Turned Down Presidential Medal of Freedom Twice

Dolly Parton's had to reject the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice, but she's gonna get a third chance ... problem is, she's trying to stay outta politics.

The legendary country singer revealed Tuesday former President Trump tried to bestow her with the nation's highest civilian honor, but she had good reasons to turn it down.

Dolly told "Today" hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, "I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID."

Now, she also confirmed President Biden's administration has already reached out to her about the award -- but, she says that presents a challenge too. She said, "Now, I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure."

Stephen Colbert jokingly took Barack Obama to task for his administration's oversight on awarding Dolly with the prestigious award. Obama had joked he would tell his buddy Biden to fix his error ... and it seems Biden's camp got the message.

For her part ... Dolly says she's not even sure she deserves the award -- but, of course, she does. Her music would be enough, but then there's her amazing philanthropy ... including her Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which has donated more than 100 million kids books, and her Dollywood Foundation's support of families in need.

Dolly also donated $1 million to fund COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University, which helped develop the Moderna vaccine.