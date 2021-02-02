EA Sports Reboots College Football Video Game, Fans Rejoice

Breaking News

EA Sports just made every sports gamer's dream come true -- by officially announcing a reboot of its beloved college football franchise!!!

Of course, the "NCAA Football" series was a huge hit with fans for years -- but the game was discontinued in 2014 due to issues regarding using NCAA player likenesses.

A return was made possible in October 2019, however, when the NCAA board of governors voted to allow athletes to profit off their name/likeness ... with changes to be implemented as early as January 2021.

The video game company randomly dropped the major announcement Tuesday ... saying, "For those who never stopped believing ... College Football is coming back."

FYI -- the beloved series started off as "Bill Walsh Football" in 1994 and 1995 ... before taking on the College Football/NCAA Football name from 1996-2014.

Details have not been made available just yet ... but it's enough to get even the casual NCAA Football gamer pumped for the return.