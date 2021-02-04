Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Booted From House Committees

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene just got the old heave-ho ... she's been tossed from her two House committees after she embraced conspiracy theories and violence against Democrats.

The House voted to remove MTG from her committee assignments Thursday by a margin of 230-199, with 11 Republicans supporting her removal.

Now, the newly-elected Congresswoman from Georgia is no longer sitting on the Budget Committee and the Education and Labor Committee.

MTG spread false claims that the 2018 school shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a "false flag" or a hoax. Her old Facebook activity also suggests she supported executing Dems like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi.

There's been a growing chorus for Greene's expulsion from Congress, and D.L. Hughley told us he wants to see her expelled, prosecuted and never allowed to hold public office again.