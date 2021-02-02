D.L. Hughley Says Congress Should Expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley thinks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene would be in jail if she were a rapper like Bobby Shmurda ... but he at least wants her held accountable and booted from Congress.

We got the comedian and author at LAX Monday and our photog asked what should be done about the newly-elected Congresswoman from Georgia ... and D.L. didn't hold back.

D.L. says Rep. Greene should be expelled from Congress, prosecuted and never be allowed to hold public office again for embracing online remarks about having Speaker Nancy Pelosi killed and allegedly inciting the Capitol riots.

As you know ... MTG's old Facebook activity suggests she's been cool with executing Democrats like Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

D.L. says the fact Rep. Greene is still in office is proof she's being held to a lower standard than rappers, like Shmurda, whose words or lyrics have contributed to their criminal convictions.

Rep. Greene promoted QAnon's baseless conspiracy theories on the campaign trail, and D.L. has a few thoughts on Q -- he's pretty offended white people make up bad things, when Black people actually have real terrible things happening to their kids.