Rapper Casanova Faces Discipline For Doing TikTok Dance Challenge in Jail

It Gets You Disciplined

Rapper Casanova is in even more trouble after busting a move behind bars.

The 34-year-old rapper is in Westchester County Jail in New York in connection with a gang-related racketeering case.

A woman recorded him accepting the "Junebug Challenge" during a video visit. Gotta say, the TikTok challenge is to do a dance in strange locations, so Casanova clearly checked that box.

Jail officials didn't see it that way, and now he's facing discipline. Westchester County Correction Commissioner Joseph Spano says Casanova's video visitation privileges have been yanked ... turns out recording videos and taking pics during a visit are prohibited.

That's not Casanova's only problem ... he faces another disciplinary charge for not wearing a mask during the video visit.