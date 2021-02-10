Guess Who This Football Fella Turned Into!
2/10/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this little football fella was a wildcard television personality, he was just another sports star running plays and scoring touchdowns while living all over the world including London, Miami and Toronto.
This athletic young man is known for his reckless antics and rowdy stunts on a popular MTV show starring an ensemble of entertaining characters. The success of the series made this cute kid a household name ... and launched three spin-off movies.
Now, this funny fella is still creating content online for his fans and even made an appearance on the 8th season of "Dancing with the Stars."