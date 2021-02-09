Quinn Pensky in 'Zoey 101' 'Memba Her?!
2/9/2021 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles local Erin Sanders was only 14 years old when she scored the life-changing role of the brainy best friend Quinn Pensky -- who shows her smarts with the other students at Pacific Coast Academy -- in the Nickelodeon kids show "Zoey 101."
Erin Sanders was cast alongside some pretty stand-out actors including Victoria Justice as the starry-eyed aspiring actress and BFF, Lola Martinez, Paul Butcher as the book-smarts younger brother, Dustin Brooks ... and of course Jamie Lynn Spears as the sporty older sister and title character, Zoey Brooks.