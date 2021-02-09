Quinn Pensky in 'Zoey 101' 'Memba Her?!

Quinn Pensky in 'Zoey 101' 'Memba Her?!

2/9/2021 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles local Erin Sanders was only 14 years old when she scored the life-changing role of the brainy best friend Quinn Pensky -- who shows her smarts with the other students at Pacific Coast Academy -- in the Nickelodeon kids show "Zoey 101."

Erin Sanders was cast alongside some pretty stand-out actors including Victoria Justice as the starry-eyed aspiring actress and BFF, Lola Martinez, Paul Butcher as the book-smarts younger brother, Dustin Brooks ... and of course Jamie Lynn Spears as the sporty older sister and title character, Zoey Brooks.

Guess what she looks like now at 30 years old!

