Ex-College Basketball Player Arrested for Murder at Famous Tijuana Strip Club

A 26-year-old former college basketball player has been arrested in Mexico after officials say he allegedly murdered a woman inside a Tijuana strip club.

... and it appears the murder was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect is Logan Kelley -- who played 3 games for Rutgers during the 2012-13 season before landing at the University of Montevallo, where he played in 20 games in the 2015-16 season. Before that, Kelley was a star high school player who led the state of NJ in scoring during his senior year.

But now, Kelley is making headlines for all the wrong reasons -- officials say he sneaked up behind a female employee at the Adelita Bar and sliced her neck with a folding knife Wednesday before trying to make a run for it, according to SD Union Tribune's Wendy Fry.

In a surveillance video, which we've seen but chosen not to publish, you can see a man wearing a COVID mask rush up behind the victim, stab her in the neck, and throw her to the ground while shocked bystanders scream in horror.

The footage also shows the suspect trying to run away.

Officials say Kelley was detained at the scene by security guards and held until police arrived to make the arrest. Cops have released a photo of Kelley taken after he was arrested.

Medical personnel raced to the club to try and treat the victim, but it was too late ... and she was declared dead at the scene. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Isis Atalia Montoya Romero.

Police also say they have recovered the suspected murder weapon -- a 4 to 6-inch folding knife.