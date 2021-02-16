Larry King's Widow Shawn Contests His Handwritten Will

The battle over Larry King's estate is getting nasty ... his widow's contesting his handwritten will, which left everything to his kids and nothing to her.

Larry's seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King, claims in new legal docs ... the late talk show host was no longer pushing their divorce case and reconciliation was possible before he died.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Shawn claims Larry's handwritten will does not change her position as executor under his 2015 will, and also violates 2 post-nuptial agreements between Larry and her regarding his ability to give gifts to his children. So, in her book the new will has no legal effect.

As we first told you ... Larry scribbled his most recent will on October 17, 2019, about 2 months after filing for divorce from Shawn, saying he wanted his funds equally divided among his children.

According to the docs, Shawn claims Larry suffered a stroke around the time he hand-wrote his latest will, and she's arguing he had "questionable mental capacity" at the time.

One of Larry's surviving sons, Larry King Jr., has filed docs asking to be appointed a special administrator of the estate, noting his father was in the middle of divorce proceedings when he died ... but Shawn claims Larry didn't even know about Jr. until his son was well into his 30s.

In the docs, Shawn also claims Larry Jr. received improper gifts from his father's secret account, so he can't be the one to administer the estate ... and besides, she says she's the one with the most knowledge about Larry's businesses, assets and wishes.

As we reported, Shawn was butting heads with Larry's children right around the time he filed for divorce.

According to documents, Larry's estate is worth about $2 million, but a lot more is likely held in separate trusts.