President Biden Getting Dragged For Not Forgiving Student Loan Debt

President Biden helped create the student loan debt crisis facing millions of Americans ... at least in the eyes of his critics, who now wonder why he's balking on coming to the rescue.

Bernie Sanders' former Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and she dragged Biden for his renewed resistance to forgive $50,000 of student loan debt.

Briahna says Biden's largely to blame for a "toxic slew" of policies saddling millions of graduates with tons of debt, and she's puzzled why he won't just fix the crisis he helped set in motion years ago when he was a Senator.

During Tuesday night's town hall, the President firmly said he was only willing to forgive $10k for impacted students and ex-students. Senate Democrats -- including Sanders and Elizabeth Warren -- want the $50k.