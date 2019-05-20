Robert F. Smith Inspires Jeweler to Gift Morehouse Grads $250k of Bling

Morehouse College's class of 2019 is getting another amazing gift to commemorate the Robert F. Smith covering their student loans -- and this one involves Smith's wife and her favorite jeweler.
Sources connected to the billionaire couple tell TMZ ... Hope Dworaczyk Smith will be designing a custom pair of cufflinks for the 396 graduates. We're told the plan is to create something that includes gold, silver, diamonds, the school name and, perhaps most importantly ... the Smith family name.
“Between doubt and your destiny is action. Between our community and the American Dream is your leadership.”#MorehouseGrad2019 pic.twitter.com/G6RzMj3BEM— Robert F. Smith (@RFS_Vista) May 19, 2019
We're told Robert and Hope are working with their Bev Hills jeweler at Jadelle to create the luxury souvenirs, and the total tab is expected to be around $250k.
Our sources say Jadelle -- a fave of Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Jamie Foxx and Justin Bieber -- was inspired to foot the bill for the cufflinks after seeing Robert surprise the grads with his plan to pay off their student loans.
We're told Jadelle reached out to Hope -- Playboy's 2010 Playmate of the Year -- and she agreed to come up with a design. They're hoping to deliver them to the grads in August.
The cufflinks won't help 'em pay their bills, but will remind them of the guy who is saving them thousands upon thousands of dollars!