Rev. Al Sharpton Robert F. Smith's Gift to Morehouse More Than Trump's Ever Done for Students

Rev. Al Sharpton Applauds Robert F. Smith's Morehouse Gift, Shades Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Al Sharpton's looking up at the scoreboard and it currently reads Robert F. Smith 1, President Trump 0 ... at least when it comes to taking care of America's crushing student debt.

We got the reverend out Monday morning at Reagan National Airport in D.C. and got his take on the billionaire investor's shocking commencement speech at Morehouse College. If ya missed it, Smith told the 2019 class he was paying off ALL of their student loans.

“Between doubt and your destiny is action. Between our community and the American Dream is your leadership.”#MorehouseGrad2019 pic.twitter.com/G6RzMj3BEM — Robert F. Smith (@RFS_Vista) May 19, 2019

Not surprisingly ... the crowd went nuts and serenaded the richest African-American person in the U.S. (net worth around $5 billion) with "MVP!" chants. If you're doing the math ... school officials believe Smith will drop around $40 mil to cover 396 students.

Al, who in 2012 was honored by Morehouse and spoke to its graduating class, says the gift is nothing short of transformative. The reverend says that single gesture does WAY more than anything Trump's Department of Education has done since he's been in office.

Of course, we know Sharpton's no fan of Trump policies ... even before the White House.