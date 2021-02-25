Woman Arrested After Crashing into Store, Fleeing in Uber
2/25/2021 9:37 AM PT
A woman dressed in a ball gown and heels went off-roading in South Beach, slammed into a store, nearly hit someone ... then casually fled the scene, but cops still nabbed her.
The bizarre hit and run went down shortly after midnight Tuesday, and a witness recorded the aftermath of the crash, where he says a homeless woman on the street was almost run over.
The decked-out driver appears to be unscathed and surprisingly calm ... especially as she gets her gear out of her smashed-up Dodge Charger and orders a ride.
She continues to ignore the incredulous crowd as her Uber shows up and she hops in ... but she doesn't get too far.
Police arrive at the scene and enlist the help of the guy who recorded the incident, and he helps ID her as other officers appear to be arresting her.