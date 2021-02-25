Woman Arrested After Crashing into Store, Fleeing in Uber

All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go ...

A woman dressed in a ball gown and heels went off-roading in South Beach, slammed into a store, nearly hit someone ... then casually fled the scene, but cops still nabbed her.

The bizarre hit and run went down shortly after midnight Tuesday, and a witness recorded the aftermath of the crash, where he says a homeless woman on the street was almost run over.

The decked-out driver appears to be unscathed and surprisingly calm ... especially as she gets her gear out of her smashed-up Dodge Charger and orders a ride.

She continues to ignore the incredulous crowd as her Uber shows up and she hops in ... but she doesn't get too far.