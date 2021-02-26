British Gymnastics Athletes Claim 'Physical and Psychological Abuse' ... From Coaches

Breaking News

More bombshell allegations in the world of international gymnastics -- with 17 British gymnasts alleging "systemic physical and psychological abuse" from British coaches.

The group of women -- which includes 3 Olympians -- issued a notice to the British Gymnastics association spelling out plans to take legal action.

The group -- whose ages range from 15 to 43 -- allege coaches grossly mistreated them while implementing an iron-fisted "winning at all costs" mentality ... which included the use of physical force against athletes as young as 6-years-old.

In the notice, the women claim the physical abuse included "inappropriate use of physical force by coaches against gymnasts constituting physical assault" -- as well as "abusive and harmful coaching techniques which have no justification in science or theory."

The women point to "consistent reports of coaches slapping, pushing, and using physical force to reprimand, punish, stretch, and/or 'correct' gymnasts during training."

All of the alleged victims claim the abuse took place at various training centers across the U.K., each affiliated with British Gymnastics.

As a result of the alleged abuse, the women say they are now physically and emotionally scarred -- dealing with issues from depression to anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

One of the accusers has identified herself publicly as Claire Heafford -- and issued a statement saying the action the group is taking is a "landmark moment in our campaign for justice."

"This is not and has never been about a few bad apples, this is about decades of systemic abuse, encouraged and covered up by those at the top."

She continued, "The hopes and dreams of countless children and young adults of competing as professional gymnasts have been destroyed and their love for the sport is now shrouded in fear and suffering."

"My heart goes out to everyone who has felt this pain and have not yet spoken out -- we want you to know that we are here, fighting on your side."

British Gymnastics has issued a statement saying they've received the notice -- but explaining, "It would not be appropriate or fair to all parties for us to make any comment until we have had the opportunity for it to be fully considered."

The news comes one day after former Team USA Gymnastics coach John Geddert took his own life ... hours after he was charged with multiple counts of human trafficking and sexual assault.