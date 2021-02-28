Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
2/28/2021 6:07 AM PT
Hidden within this stretched-out snap is a Golden Globe-nominated actress.
This leading lady started her acting career at an early age on the British television show "Growing Pains." Since then she has starred in a number of other productions such as "Love, Rosie," "The Blind Side," "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" and so much more!
Her most recent role in a Netflix series landed her the big nomination this year.
Use the clues above and take another good look at the photo to see if you have what it takes to uncover which celeb is hiding in this warped photo!