Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this stretched-out snap is a Golden Globe-nominated actress.

This leading lady started her acting career at an early age on the British television show "Growing Pains." Since then she has starred in a number of other productions such as "Love, Rosie," "The Blind Side," "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" and so much more!

Her most recent role in a Netflix series landed her the big nomination this year.