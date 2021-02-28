Chadwick Boseman's Wife Accepts Golden Globe with Emotional Speech

Play video content NBC

Chadwick Boseman won a Golden Globe, and his wife gave a touching and emotional acceptance speech on behalf of the late actor.

Taylor Simone Ledward accepted Boseman's Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Sunday night during the COVID-cautious ceremony. Ledward was emotional, and ran through a list of everyone her husband would have thanked if he was still alive to accept the honor.

Ledward opened her speech saying Chadwick would thank God and his parents ... she also mentioned Boseman's team, both on and off the set of 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.' In closing, Taylor said, "We have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that."