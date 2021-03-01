Kim Kardashian's Alleged Trespasser Crashes Through Hidden Hills Gate

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian's got more headaches to deal with ... cops say a man crashed through the gate to her Hidden Hills community and said he was trying to pay her a visit.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the incident happened around 6:30 PM Wednesday, when a 24-year-old man breached the main entrance gate in an effort to track down Kim at her Hidden Hills home.

We're told security managed to stop the guy before he could get anywhere near Kim's place, and the Sheriff was called.

Our sources say the man told law enforcement he was going to see Kim, and at one point even claimed she was his wife. We're told the Sheriff cited the guy for trespassing and he was released.