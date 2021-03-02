Alvin Kamara Flies Down Mountain On 1st Day Snowboarding ... Saints Nation Stresses!!!

Play video content Breaking News @A_kamara6 / Twitter

Here's awesome video of Alvin Kamara snowboarding that Sean Payton would probably rather not see ...

The Saints star running back posted footage of him absolutely bombing down a mountain in Montana on Monday -- and it's thrilling ... except for when he crashes!!!

Check out the clips ... Kamara is seriously talented on the board -- especially when you consider he says it's his first day ever on the slopes.

Kamara can already carve ... and he's freakin' fearless, hitting crazy speeds while flying down the Montana powder.

The issue? IT'S STRESSING THE HELL OUT OF SAINTS NATION!!

Kamara clearly doesn't know how to stop with grace just yet ... and it caused some fairly gnarly tumbles.

Don't worry -- Kamara's just fine ... he joked about the crashes and then vowed to be out shredding the slopes again on Tuesday.

"Day 2 tomorrow," Kamara said Monday night. "Alvin '@shaunwhite' Kamara."