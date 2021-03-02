Guess Who This Bathtub Baby Turned Into!
3/2/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this bathtub baby was making waves at the top of the music charts, she was just another sweetheart in suds showing off her mohawk in Santa Clara, California.
This bubbly babe has launched her career with epic beats and sweet verses on some of the most popular hip-hop songs today. Audiences recognize her by her sugary stage name, but friends and family might know her better as Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper.
You may have also seen her hitting up Hollywood hotspots with her boyfriend -- and member of a popular rap group -- by her side.