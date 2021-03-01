Judy in 'A Date With Judy' 'Memba Her?!

Judy Foster in 'A Date With Judy' 'Memba Her?!

3/1/2021 12:01 AM PT
Oregon born artist Jane Powell gained fame in the 1940s as one of Tinseltown's blue-eyed beauties in the golden age of film and made it big with her breakout role as the love-lusting high school student Judy Foster in the classic 1948 film "A Date With Judy."

The multi-talented Jane Powell shared the big screen with some of Hollywood's hottest talent including Scotty Beckett as the boy-crush Ogden "Oogie" Pringle, Robert Stack as the more mature cutie, Stephen Andrews ... and of course a 16-year-old Elizabeth Taylor as Judy's best friend, Carol Pringle.

Guess what she looks like now!

