Judy in 'A Date With Judy' 'Memba Her?!
Judy Foster in 'A Date With Judy' 'Memba Her?!
3/1/2021 12:01 AM PT
Oregon born artist Jane Powell gained fame in the 1940s as one of Tinseltown's blue-eyed beauties in the golden age of film and made it big with her breakout role as the love-lusting high school student Judy Foster in the classic 1948 film "A Date With Judy."
The multi-talented Jane Powell shared the big screen with some of Hollywood's hottest talent including Scotty Beckett as the boy-crush Ogden "Oogie" Pringle, Robert Stack as the more mature cutie, Stephen Andrews ... and of course a 16-year-old Elizabeth Taylor as Judy's best friend, Carol Pringle.