Breonna Taylor's Mom Thankful Students Stood Up to Georgia Teacher

Breonna Taylor's mother is hurt and troubled by a Georgia teacher spreading lies about her daughter's death, but also deeply appreciates the students who pushed back.

Tamika Palmer's attorney, Sam Aguiar, tells TMZ his client saw the video of the Zoom class where Pebblebrook High's Susan McCoy told students Breonna's death was her own fault ... and spread misinformation about the case.

We're told it was disturbing for Tamika to witness, and troubling in that the real facts still aren't quite understood by all ... and that a twisted version of it is being forced onto youths by educators.

The one upside ... the kids themselves, whom Aguiar says Tamika was proud of as they spoke out against McCoy in real-time and fired back with the truth -- namely that Breonna was NOT with a man wanted on charges, but with her current BF at the time, Kenneth Walker.

Of course, you've heard the rest ... Louisville cops insist they knocked and made their presence known before entering. Walker, however, claims the exact opposite ... saying he thought burglars were entering their home.

He says he fired in self-defense, at which point the officers fired back ... killing Breonna in the crossfire. The students in McCoy's class made that known, and for that ... we're told Tamika is grateful, especially as BT's death anniversary looms on March 13.

No word on what Tamika would like to see happen to McCoy, but school district officials say they're reviewing the matter and weighing their options.