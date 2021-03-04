'The Real World' Original Cast Moving Back Into NYC Loft For Reunion

The original cast members from the 'Real World' are going back to their roots ... for a reunion show in the famous New York City loft where they first met.

The "seven strangers" are getting the band back together for the first time in almost 30 years for a new docuseries now streaming exclusively on Paramount+ ... "The Real World Homecoming: New York."

Yes, it's been that long since Eric Nies, Julie Gentry, Heather B. Gardner, Kevin Powell, Norman Korpi, Andre Comeau and Becky Blasband were under the same roof ... and ya gotta check out the gallery to see how they're looking these days!!!

Talk about a blast from the past ... the gang first moved into the loft way back in 1992, laying the foundation for 'The Real World' franchise. Don't worry, the digs have been spruced up a bit since, and the loft looks super cool. Oh, and we will finally get an answer to the big question -- what's up with Eric?

The new 'Homecoming' episodes stream Thursdays ... all ya gotta do is sign up for Paramount+ and try it for free.