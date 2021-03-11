Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter Endorse Vaccinations, Get Shots on Camera
Four Former Presidents Team Up for COVID Vaccine Campaign ... One Yuge Exception
3/11/2021 7:42 AM PT
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter came together to encourage everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines ASAP ... just like they did.
The ex-Presidents say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones and get back to normal living. They all talked about what they're most looking forward to once the pandemic is behind us.
For Bush -- a former owner of the Texas Rangers -- it's hitting up a baseball game with a stadium full of fans. Yeah, that sounds nice.
Then, 4 of the 5 living former POTUSes got their shots along with their former First Ladies. It's all part of a campaign by Ad Council to urge folks -- especially those on the fence -- to get vaccinated.
The timing of this powerful visual is interesting ... coming directly on the heels of LeBron James NOT saying whether or not he'll get vaccinated. Critics have said his silence could discourage many from getting the shot.
Of course, there's one very notable ex-Prez missing from the campaign -- Donald Trump. While it's unclear if he's on board with the messaging, Trump did release a statement Wednesday giving himself props for the vaccine's availability -- and we now know he and Melania were vaccinated back in January.