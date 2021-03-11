Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter Endorse Vaccinations, Get Shots on Camera

Play video content Adcouncil.org

The ex-Presidents say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones and get back to normal living. They all talked about what they're most looking forward to once the pandemic is behind us.

For Bush -- a former owner of the Texas Rangers -- it's hitting up a baseball game with a stadium full of fans. Yeah, that sounds nice.



Then, 4 of the 5 living former POTUSes got their shots along with their former First Ladies. It's all part of a campaign by Ad Council to urge folks -- especially those on the fence -- to get vaccinated.

The timing of this powerful visual is interesting ... coming directly on the heels of LeBron James NOT saying whether or not he'll get vaccinated. Critics have said his silence could discourage many from getting the shot.